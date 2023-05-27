Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Texas A&M’s Sam Bennett is struggling, but luckily Daniel Rodrigues is sizzling.

Rodrigues shot 4-under 66 for Saturday’s best score in the second round of the NCAA Men’s Golf Championship at the par-70, 7,289-yard Grayhawk Golf Club. The junior moved into a second-place tie individually at 4-under 136 along with Illinois fifth-year senior Adrien Dumont de Chassart. They are three strokes behind Georgia Tech senior Ross Steelman, who also was the first-day leader.

Rodrigues had five birdies and one bogey, which came on the par-4 18th. He played the front side in 4-under 31.

“[Rodrigues] put a lot of shots together and gave himself a lot of opportunities for birdies,” A&M coach Brian Kortan said. “He knocked some putts in the hole to really lead us today.”

The 14th-ranked Aggies, who were tied for 15th after the first round, shot 5-over 285 on Saturday to climb into a tie with Auburn for 11th after 36 holes at 14-over 574.

“It was a pretty scrappy round,” Kortan said. “We got off to a poor start. We just haven’t gotten off to a decent start, so we’re fighting from behind. Finishing holes is tough out here. We kind of got it back to a good number.”

The top 15 teams in the 30-team field after Sunday’s third round will advance to a fourth and final round of stroke play Monday. The cut was at 16 over after the second round with Georgia, Stanford and Brigham Young tied for 13th at that number. Texas Tech is just one stroke off the cutline alone in 16th.

Third-ranked Illinois moved into the lead at 2 under after a 7-under 273. Ninth-ranked Florida is second at 1 over, five shots ahead of third-ranked North Carolina and 11th-ranked Georgia Tech who are tied for third.

A year ago, the Aggies were tied for 24th after the first round and couldn’t come back, missing the final round of stroke play by two shots. This time, the Aggies are three strokes clear of making the cut heading into the third round.

“It’s not what we want, but that was a good score if you look at all the scores today,” Kortan said. “The guys held in there and gave us chance to be in the top 15.”

Bennett, who opened with a 75 with no birdies, didn’t fare much better Saturday with a 74. He tied for 16th at the Masters and tied for eighth at the NCAA Salem Regional in helping the Aggies rally to advance to the NCAA Championship, but he had a pair of double bogeys Saturday, including the first hole. He also bogeyed No. 6 and didn’t get his first birdie until No. 12, which was his 30th hole of the weekend. Bennett, who will turn pro after the event, is tied for 108th at 9 over.

A&M sophomore Phichaksn Maichon shot 72 and is tied for 42nd at 4 over. Senior William Paysse shot 73 and is tied for 55th at 5 over, and sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan is tied for 115th at 10 over after a 74.

In the team standings, eighth-ranked Pepperdine is in fifth at 8 over with top-ranked Vanderbilt at 10 over and seventh-ranked Florida State and Virginia tied for seventh at 11 over. Fourth-ranked Arizona State and Alabama are tied for ninth at 12 over.

The top eight teams after Monday’s fourth round advance to the match-play portion of the event.