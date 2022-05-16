Sam Bennett, Texas A&M men's golf sit third after opening round of Bryan Regional

The 18th pin at Traditions Club felt the brunt of missed shots during the first round of the NCAA tournament’s Bryan Regional when Aggie senior Sam Bennett roughly replaced the flag.

Those missed opportunities were the difference between excellent and near perfect for Bennett, who carded a first-round, 4-under-par 68 and finished the day tied for third place. His efforts helped the 12th-ranked Aggies to an 8-under 280 on their home course for third place. Arizona leads at 276 after Monday’s round. Sixth-ranked and defending national champ Pepperdine is next at 279 in the three day, 54-hole event.

Bennett is just three strokes back of the leader, Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz. Bennett, who in a four-way tie, is but a stroke back of Pepperdine’s Derek Hitchner who was his playing partner Monday.

Bennett carded a bogie on the par-4 third hole by hitting the lip of a fairway bunker and sending the senior’s approach just off the green. But the Madisonville native birdied four of the next five holes, starting the run by dropping his approach shot on four within four feet of the pin, leading to his first birdie of the day.

“That’s what separates some players from the others is the ability to rebound like that,” Bennett said.

It was the lapses that seemed to trigger Bennett’s runs.

On the par-five eighth, Bennett sent his second shot over the green, but used the mound in front of him to slow a chip shot that trickled within two feet of the hole for a scramble birdie. Then it was his effort after a frustrating bogie on No. 12 that solidified his first-round effort. After watching his second shot leak to the far right side of an expansive green, Bennett let out a frustrated shout. He was left with 30 feet, which took three putts to complete.

“I got off to a slow start and then I got pretty hot kind of midway through the round then three-putted 12, which was a bad bogey,” Bennett said.

Though he carried a stunned look and a few choice words to the 13th tee box, it was game-on as he approached the ball. His second shot landed just above the false front of the 13th green, sitting comfortably three feet away from the hole.

“I knew 13 and 15 were good birdie holes coming in and 16, 17 and 18, you just kind of hang on,” Bennett said. “I was able to birdie the holes you need to and put a good score on the round for the Aggies.”

His success didn’t keep him from wanting more after he pushed a five-foot birdie putt on 18 to the right, settling for par. Bennett was proud of hitting 17 straight fairways in regulation, missing the 18th by inches to the left.

“Sam is a really good player and he’s going to hit shots close to the hole,” A&M head coach Brian Kortan said. “As he’s gotten older, he’s just gotten better at staying calm and understanding he’s going to make some bogeys here and there. I’d like to think all of our guys kind of do the same thing.”

Junior William Paysse, A&M’s third golfer to tee off Monday, made a back-nine push into the top 10, sinking five of his six birdies in the latter part of his round. His first-round, 3-under 69 puts him in a tie with three other golfers for seventh.

“I putted really well today, so that was nice to see,” Paysse said. “I’ve been struggling with the putter a little bit, but I’m comfortable on these greens. I got off to a tough start, but had a really nice back nine, so really helped. I was pleased with the round.”

Senior Walker Lee shot a 1-under 71, followed by sophomore Daniel Rodrigues’ even-par 72 and freshman Phichaksn Maichon’s 1-over 73.

No. 13 Georgia is in fourth place in the 13-team event at 7-under 281. Rounding out the top 10 are Oregon State 285, SMU 288, Kansas 289, Colorado State and Michigan State 293 and 19th-ranked Tennessee 295. The top five finishers will advance to the NCAA championship in Scottsdale, Arizona, from May 27-June 1.

Tuesday’s second round for A&M will start with a 7:30 a.m. tee time for Maichon with Bennett the last Aggie starting at 8:14.

“It was a good way to start the regional,” Kortan said.

“Any coach is going to leave today and think we left some shots out there and that kind of stuff. But the guys, some of them didn’t get off to the best starts and they hung in there and fought and got back under par. [We] had five guys in the heat of the battle the whole day. You always want to be ahead, but happy with the start.”

