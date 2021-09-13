Sam Bennett leads No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team after first round at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

CARROLLTON -- Texas A&M's Sam Bennett is tied for eighth at even-par with four other golfers after the first round at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at Maridoe Golf Club. The 16th-ranked Aggie men's golf team is tied for seventh with Ohio State at 10-over. No. 7 Oklahoma is in first at 2-pver, followed by No. 25 Liberty (+3), No. 5 Texas (+6), No. 3 Arizona State (+6) and Baylor (+7) in the top five.