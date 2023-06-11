Former Texas A&M golfer Sam Bennett shot a 4-under 68 in the final round of the RBC Canadian Open in Toronto to finish in the top 20 in his second tournament as a professional.

Bennett on Sunday had five birdies in an 11-hole stretch after he had a bogey on the par-4 fourth hole. He birdied the par-4 No. 7 to make the turn at even. He birdied No. 10 and added birdies on the par-3 No. 14, the par-4 No. 16 and par-4 No. 17.