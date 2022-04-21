Phichaksn Maichon takes individual lead, helps Aggies stay in fourth at SEC men's golf tournament

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — Texas A&M freshman Phichaksn Maichon shot a second straight 67 to take a two-stroke lead and help the Aggies remain in fourth place five strokes above the match-play cutline at the Southeastern Conference Men’s Golf Championship on Thursday.

Maichon finished the day at 6-under 134, two strokes above six players tied for second at 4 under.

His effort helped A&M remain in fourth place as the Aggies shot a second-round 275 to reach 6-under 554. Vanderbilt shot 274 and kept its lead at 13-under 547 followed by Florida (9 under), LSU (7 under), A&M, Auburn (4 under), Georgia (3 under), Missouri (2 under) and Mississippi State in eighth at 1 under. Tennessee was ninth at even followed by Arkansas (4 over), South Carolina (10 over), Kentucky (15 over), Ole Miss (18 over) and Alabama (22 over).

The top eight teams after Friday’s third round of stroke play advance to match play beginning Saturday.

A&M’s Sam Bennett is tied for 23rd at 66–140 followed by Daniel Rodrigues (t-29th, 70–141), William Paysse (t-41st, 72–143) and Walker Lee (t-48th, 74–144).

A&M will begin the final round at 7:50 a.m. Friday paired with Georgia and Auburn.