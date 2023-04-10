Hours after Texas A&M men’s golfer Sam Bennett claimed the Masters’ Low Amateur title in Augusta, Ga., he only walked the cart paths of Traditions Club as his teammates battled in the home-course Aggie Invitational.

Monday, in the opening two rounds of the tournament, it was sophomore Phichaksn Maichon who took Bennett’s inspiration and filled the gap left by his absence with a two-round, 6-under 138, which has him in a tie for second place on the individual leaderboard with Louisville’s Sebastian Moss. His effort helped place the Aggies in second place in team scoring with a 9-under 567, 11 strokes behind leading Louisville.

“I didn’t start off very hot. I was 2-over through seven, but I just kept stacking shots over and over again, just like Sam did in the Masters,” Maichon said.

The ups and downs of Maichon’s second season in Aggieland have the feel of an undulating green at Augusta National. With the weight of his game bearing down on him earlier in the semester, head coach Brian Kortan made the decision to sit him out of play to allow him time to regain some confidence. The response has been positive, he said, and the results offer proof.

Maichon entered Monday’s opening two rounds a week removed from claiming his first collegiate win at the Huntsville Toyota Bearkat Invitational. He shot an 11-under 205 to claim the title by three strokes over Sam Houston’s Bret Gray. He held a team second-best 70.95 stroke average in 21 rounds this season, which included six sup-70 rounds.

“He’s putting shots together,” Kortan said. “He’s handling his mood, not being so hard on himself and just respecting the game and putting the work in. He’s a fantastic player. Super talented. Happy for him today and I know he wants to go out there and play great tomorrow.”

Maichon was one of four Aggies to post a 1-under 71 in the opening 18 holes of the tournament, but came to life in the second round. He moved to 4-under with birdies on holes five, six and nine and then took a share of the individual lead by drilling a 10-foot putt on No. 12.

“I hit a great [approach] shot, but it was just a little short,” Maichon said. “I saw a guy putt from right behind me. His ball broke a lot, so I played a little higher. It was matter of fact, just getting good speed and a good line to go in.”

An approach that came up just short again on No. 14 created a little more havoc by falling down the steep embankment that made the front of the green. A chip and two putts made for the only blemish on Maichon’s second-round card.

He closed out his round with a birdie on the par-5 15th and chipped in from approximately 13 feet from the pin to take a birdie on No. 17.

“I didn’t really expect to make that,” Maichon laughed. “I was just trying to get it close and get a par and walk out of there. I was fortune to walk out there with a three. It just happens.”

Meanwhile, the back nine of the second round did no favors for Maichon’s teammates. As a team, No. 15 A&M recorded nine bogies and two double bogies in the final nine holes of the round, alongside nine birdies.

“It wasn’t our best and it wasn’t our worst,” Kortan said. “Left a lot of shots out there today. We have to finish better and on a golf course that we play every day, we should finish better.”

The 33rd-ranked Cardinals jumped on the finishing slump to take the lead with a 20-under 556. Louisville’s Max Kennedy holds the tournament lead with a 7-under 137, which included a second-round 66. Jiri Zuska is tied for fifth with a 4-under 140.

A rain-soaked week prior to the tournament made the greens soft and scoring easier on the traditionally tricky Jack Nicklaus designed course.

Louisville, A&M and No. 38 TCU, with a 7-under 569, all finished with team scores below par. On the individual leaderboard, 19 golfers posed scores in the red.

“These are the lowest scores I’ve seen at the Aggie in quite a while,” Kortan said. “We kind of like it to play harder than that, but Mother Nature wins every time.”

Opening tee times of the Aggie Invitational’s final round begin at 7:30 a.m. A&M will play alongside Louisville and TCU beginning with Aggie golfer Vishnu Sadagopan at 8:30. The remaining four golfers take their first swings every 10 minutes following, with Maichon rounding out the group at 9:30.

In Maichon’s mind, there’s no added pressure without Bennett in the Aggies’ lineup as long as the team plays up to its potential.

“Sam is definitely the best player we’ve got,” he said. “I just feel like I just wanted to play my best golf. I wasn’t thinking like I need to do something special. I need to go play some golf and figure out how to hit shots.”

GALLERY: Texas A&M Men's Golf Aggie Invitational