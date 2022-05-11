 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Park, Slaughter lead Aggie women's golf team to NCAA Championship berth

  • 0

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished tied for second, and Zoe Slaughter shot a final-round 7-under 65 to help the 15th-ranked Aggie women’s golf team earn the final berth to nationals at the NCAA Franklin Regional on Wednesday.

Trailing fourth place by five shots to begin the third and final round, A&M shot a 283 to finish at 3-over 867 and claim fourth by one shot over Duke (290–868). Vanderbilt (279) won the team title at 16-under 848 followed by Alabama (282) at 8 under and Wake Forest (282) at 3 under. The top four teams advance to the NCAA Championship set for May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We answered the call today and took care of business,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I know that we learned a lot about ourselves today. Zoe is capable of this day in and day out. To do that in this situation is very impressive, and I am really proud of her. Jennie was in control of the ball today and gave us a chance this week with how well she played. This was a total team effort, and our fight was incredible.”

People are also reading…

Park shot a final-round 73 to finish at 8-under 208, tied for second with Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn. Alabama’s Polly Mack won the individual title at 12-under 204 after a 66.

Slaughter tied for 11th at 2-under 214 followed by teammates Adela Cernousek (t-33rd, 71-222), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-45th, 74-227) and Hailee Cooper (t-53rd, 83-232).

The Aggies earned their first NCAA Championship berth since 2015.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the N…

A&M women open play in NCAA tourney

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the NCAA tournament Monday in the 14-team Franklin (Tenn.) Regional. The Agg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady will become analyst for Fox Sports upon retirement

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert