Park, Slaughter lead Aggie women's golf team to NCAA Championship berth

FRANKLIN, Tenn. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park finished tied for second, and Zoe Slaughter shot a final-round 7-under 65 to help the 15th-ranked Aggie women’s golf team earn the final berth to nationals at the NCAA Franklin Regional on Wednesday.

Trailing fourth place by five shots to begin the third and final round, A&M shot a 283 to finish at 3-over 867 and claim fourth by one shot over Duke (290–868). Vanderbilt (279) won the team title at 16-under 848 followed by Alabama (282) at 8 under and Wake Forest (282) at 3 under. The top four teams advance to the NCAA Championship set for May 20-25 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“We answered the call today and took care of business,” A&M head coach Gerrod Chadwell said. “I know that we learned a lot about ourselves today. Zoe is capable of this day in and day out. To do that in this situation is very impressive, and I am really proud of her. Jennie was in control of the ball today and gave us a chance this week with how well she played. This was a total team effort, and our fight was incredible.”

Park shot a final-round 73 to finish at 8-under 208, tied for second with Wake Forest’s Rachel Kuehn. Alabama’s Polly Mack won the individual title at 12-under 204 after a 66.

Slaughter tied for 11th at 2-under 214 followed by teammates Adela Cernousek (t-33rd, 71-222), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-45th, 74-227) and Hailee Cooper (t-53rd, 83-232).

The Aggies earned their first NCAA Championship berth since 2015.