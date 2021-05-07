Pair of Aggies earn All-SEC women’s golf honors

Texas A&M senior Courtney Dow made the All-Southeastern Conference women’s golf second team, and junior Brooke Tyree made the league’s community service team, the SEC announced Friday.

Dow leads the team and ranks 16th in the SEC in stroke average at 73.07. She will make her fourth appearance in the NCAA tournament on Monday-Wednesday at the Baton Rouge Regional, competing as an individual.

Tyree is a member of the student-athlete advisory committee and a leader with Women Encourage, Equip, Empower (WE3). She also is an assistant director for Internal Operations for Traditions Night 2021, which helps acclimate new student-athletes to Aggie traditions.