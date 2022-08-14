Pair of Aggies competing at U.S. Amateur

Texas A&M men's golfers Sam Bennett and Vishnu Sadagopan start play at the U.S. Amateur Monday at The Ridgewood Country Club and Arcola Country Club.

The tournament consists of two rounds of stroke play before the field is trimmed down from 312 to 64 and match play begins. The winner is named on Sunday.

Bennett, a Madisonville native, earned an exemption into the tournament as he is ranked in the top 50 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking. He will tee off from Arcola's 10th hole at 7:13 a.m. on Monday. In the second round, Bennett will start Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. from Ridgewood's first hole.

Sadagopan, a Pearland native, qualified after a second place finish at the Houston qualifier. He will begin Monday on Ridgewood's ninth hole at 12:07 p.m. On Tuesday, his tee time is set for 6:52 a.m. at the first hole of Arcola.