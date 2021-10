The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday through Sunday in Alpharetta, Georgia. The tournament field includes Clemson, Colorado State, Duke, East Tennessee State, Georgia Tech, Southern California, Stanford, Tennessee, TCU, UCLA, Virginia and Wake Forest. William Paysse, Sam Bennett, Michael Heidelbaugh, Walker Lee and Daniel Rodrigues will compete for the Aggies.