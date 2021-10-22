 Skip to main content
No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team tied for early lead at Georgia tournament
No. 9 Texas A&M men's golf team tied for early lead at Georgia tournament

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 13-under 275 on Friday to share the lead with Pepperdine at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate.

East Tennessee State is alone in third at 9 under followed by Duke (8 under), Tennessee (7 under), Georgia Tech (6 under) and Wake Forest (5 under).

Sam Bennett and Walker Lee led the Aggies on Friday with 4-under 68s, good for a tie for fifth individually. A&M’s William Paysse is tied for ninth after a 69 followed by Michael Heidelbaugh (t-14th, 70) and Daniel Rodrigues (t-55th, 75).

A&M will tee off the second round at 8 a.m. Saturday paired with Southern California and UCLA. The third and final round is set for Sunday.

