 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete in SEC Match Play beginning Sunday
0 comments

No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete in SEC Match Play beginning Sunday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship on Sunday through Tuesday at Shoal Creek Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama.

A&M will open against Vanderbilt at 7:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a match against the winner of Alabama vs. LSU at 1 p.m. The teams also will play 18 holes on Monday and Tuesday. Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, Michael Heidelbaugh, Daniel Rodrigues and William Paysse will compete for the Aggies.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert