No. 9 Aggie men's golf team to compete in SEC Match Play beginning Sunday

The ninth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship on Sunday through Tuesday at Shoal Creek Club in Shoal Creek, Alabama.
A&M will open against Vanderbilt at 7:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a match against the winner of Alabama vs. LSU at 1 p.m. The teams also will play 18 holes on Monday and Tuesday. Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, Michael Heidelbaugh, Daniel Rodrigues and William Paysse will compete for the Aggies.
