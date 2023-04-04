NAPA, Calif. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a second-round 8-over 296 and was in second place Tuesday at the Silverado Showdown at the Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

Northwestern shot 288 and leads at 4-under 572 followed by A&M at 12 over and UCLA at 14 over.

A&M’s Hailee Cooper is tied for third at 72–142 followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-12th, 73–146), Adela Cernousek (t-20th, 75–148), Jennie Park (t-36th, 76–152) and Zoe Slaughter (t-53rd, 77–155). UCLA’s Zoe Campos leads by one stroke at 4-under 140.

A&M will begin the third round at 11 a.m. Wednesday.