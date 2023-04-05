NAPA, Calif. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team finished second at the Silverado Showdown at the Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

The Aggies shot 16-over 880 for the three-day, 54-hole tournament. A&M closed with a 4-over 292 on Wednesday to tie UCLA for the day’s best score. Northwestern won the 17-team event at 9-over 873, closing with a 301. UCLA 882, Southern California 886 and Pepperdine 890 rounded out the top five.

A&M’s Hailee Cooper tied for second at 2-under 214 with a closing round of 72 followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-13th, 76–222), Jennie Park (t-15th, 71–223), Adela Cernousek (t-27th, 77–225) and Zoe Slaughter (t-35th, 73–228). UCLA’s Zoe Campos grabbed medalist honors at 5-under 211, closing with a 71.