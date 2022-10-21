No. 6 Aggie men's golf team in 14th after first round of Georgia Collegiate

ALPHARETTA, Ga. — The sixth-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a first-round 11-over 299 and was in 14th place at the 14-team Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate on Friday at the Lakeside Course.

Georgia Tech and Clemson were tied for first at 12 under followed by Pepperdine (9 under) and Stanford and Alabama (8 under).

Sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan led A&M with a 1-under 71 good for a tie for 25th. A&M sophomore Phichakson Maichon was tied for 58th at 75 followed by senior William Paysse (t-63rd, 76), junior Daniel Rodrigues (67th, 77) and senior Sam Bennett (t-71st, 80).

A&M will begin the second round at 9:50 a.m. Saturday. The third and final round is set for Sunday.