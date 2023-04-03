NAPA, Ca. — The sixth-ranked A&M women's golf team will begin play in its final regular season tournament on Monday at the Silverado Resort and Spa Golf Course.

Jennie Park, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio will represent the Aggies in the tournament.

A&M will compete against Oregon, Arizona State, San Jose State, Northwestern, USC, Arizona, Ohio State, California, Oregon State, Washington, Colorado, Texas State, Washington State and San Francisco.

The Aggies will tee off at 11:30 a.m. on Monday to open up the three-day tournament.