ATHENS, Ga. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 10-over 298 and was in a three-way tie for 10th at the 15-team Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Friday at the UGA Golf Course.

Auburn fired an 11-under 277 to lead by 11 strokes over second-place Florida (288) with Virginia in third at 289.

A&M’s Lana Calibuso-Kwee was tied for 13th individually at even-par 72 followed by Adela Cernousek and Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-36th, 75), Hailee Cooper (t-46th, 76) and Zoe Slaughter (t-55th, 77). Four different players shot 3-under 69 for the first-round lead.

A&M will begin the second round at 8:45 a.m. Saturday. The final round is set for Sunday.