No. 3 Texas A&M women's golf team loses to No. 24 Auburn in title match at East Lake Cup

ATLANTA — The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team lost to No. 24 Auburn 5-0 in the championship match at the East Lake Cup on Wednesday at the East Lake Golf Club.

Auburn’s Casey Weidenfield beat A&M’s Zoe Slaughter 3 and 1, and Elina Sinz beat Jennie Park 3 and 2. Rachel Gourley beat Hailee Cooper 6 and 5. Anna Foster beat Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio 3 up, and Megan Schofill beat Adela Cernousek 4 up.

A&M is off until the spring semester. The Aggies will resume action at the Central Florida Challenge on Feb. 5-7 in Orlando, Florida.

Garcia-Poggio wins stroke play

ATLANTA – Texas A&M senior Blanca Fernandez Garcia-Poggio won the individual stroke play by two shots Monday at the East Lake Cup as the A…

Watch: The Jimbo Fisher Radio Show Ep 8

