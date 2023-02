The third-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the UCF Challenge on Sunday through Tuesday at the Eagle Creek Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

A&M won the “Mo”Morial Invitational and the stroke-play portion of the East Lake Cup during the fall. Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup at the UCF Challenge.