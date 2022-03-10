 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 20 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in Clover Cup

The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Clover Cup on Friday through Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. A&M’s lineup will include freshman Adela Cernousek, sophomore Zoe Slaughter, junior sBlanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park and graduate Amber Park.

