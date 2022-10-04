No. 2 Texas A&M women's golf team moves up a spot into third place at Blessing Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team moved up one spot into third with a second-round 5-over 293 at the Blessing Collegiate Invitational on Tuesday.

Ole Miss (295) leads the tournament at 15-over 591 followed by Mississippi State (17 over), A&M (18 over), Clemson and UCLA (23 over) and Arkansas (25 over).

Jennie Park is tied for fourth at 72–146 to lead followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-12th, 71– 149), Adela Cernousek (t-22nd, 80–151), Hailee Cooper (t-29th, 76–154) and Zoe Slaughter (t-36th, 74–156).

A&M will tee off the final round at 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.