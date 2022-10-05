No. 2 Aggie women's golf team places fifth at Blessing Invitational

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The second-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 301 on Wednesday to place fifth at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational.

Mississippi State (286) won the team title at 15-over 879 followed by Ole Miss (21 over), Arkansas (25 over), UCLA (29 over) and A&M (31 over).

Blanca Fernández García-Poggio led A&M with a tie for ninth at 73–222 followed by teammates Jennie Park (t-11th, 77–223), Hailee Cooper (t-18th, 73–227), Adela Cernousek (t26th, 78–229) and Zoe Slaughter (45th, 80–236).