No. 19 Texas A&M women's golf team wins Desert Match Play
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Texas A&M freshman Adela Cernousek went a perfect 6-0 to lead the 19th-ranked Aggies to the team title at the Desert Match Pla on Saturday at the Kierland Golf Club.

A&M won with 73.5 points over No. 22 Baylor (63.5) and No. 18 Southern California (30). Each player played six matches and earned points based on how many holes they won their match by.

A&M’s Zoe Slaughter went 4-1-1 followed by Jennie Park (3-1-2), Hailee Cooper (3-2-1), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (3-2-1) and Amber Park (2-4-0).

The Aggies will return to competition at the ICON on Feb. 21-22 in Humble.

