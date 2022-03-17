No. 19 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in Arizona

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the MountainView Collegiate at the par-72, 6,352-yard MountainView Golf Club beginning Friday through Sunday. Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup for the second straight tournament. The field for the 54-hole tournament will include No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 San Jose State, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 29 TCU, No. 35 Iowa State, No. 46 UNLV, No. 50 Oklahoma, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Southern Miss and Tulsa.