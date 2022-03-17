 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 19 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in Arizona

  • 0

The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the MountainView Collegiate at the par-72, 6,352-yard MountainView Golf Club beginning Friday through Sunday. Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup for the second straight tournament. The field for the 54-hole tournament will include No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 San Jose State, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 29 TCU, No. 35 Iowa State, No. 46 UNLV, No. 50 Oklahoma, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Southern Miss and Tulsa.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M men in lead

A&M men in lead

LAFAYETTE, La. – The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team leads the Louisiana Classics after 36 holes with four of its golfers in the top…

Ag men in Louisiana

 The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics on Monday and Tuesday in Lafayette, Louisian…

A&M women tie for second

MESA, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 14-under-par 274 on Sunday at the 2022 Clover Cup on Sunday for the lowes…

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert