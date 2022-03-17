The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the MountainView Collegiate at the par-72, 6,352-yard MountainView Golf Club beginning Friday through Sunday. Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Amber Park, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter will fill out the Aggies’ lineup for the second straight tournament. The field for the 54-hole tournament will include No. 5 Oklahoma State, No. 6 Florida, No. 8 San Jose State, No. 15 Arkansas, No. 23 Texas Tech, No. 29 TCU, No. 35 Iowa State, No. 46 UNLV, No. 50 Oklahoma, Houston, Kansas State, Missouri, North Texas, Southern Miss and Tulsa.
No. 19 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in Arizona
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
LAFAYETTE, La. — Sam Bennett led the Texas A&M men’s golf team to a record finish Tuesday as the Aggies won the 37th annual Louisiana Clas…
LAFAYETTE, La. – The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team leads the Louisiana Classics after 36 holes with four of its golfers in the top…
The 21st-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the 37th Annual Louisiana Classics on Monday and Tuesday in Lafayette, Louisian…
MESA, Ariz. — The Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 2-over 290 on Friday at Longbow Golf Club and stand in fifth place at the…
MESA, Ariz. — Texas A&M’s Jennie Park shot a second-round 2-under 69 on Saturday to help the Aggie women’s golf team move up a spot into f…
Texas A&M senior Sam Bennett will compete in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational beginning at 7:49 a.m. Thursday off No. 10 at Bay H…
Texas A&M golfers Sam Bennett, Adela Cernousek, Walker Lee, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Zoe Slaughter made the Palmer Cup rankings …
The 20th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Clover Cup on Friday through Sunday in Mesa, Arizona. A&M’s lineup wil…
MESA, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a 14-under-par 274 on Sunday at the 2022 Clover Cup on Sunday for the lowes…
LIHUE, Hawaii — The Texas A&M men’s golf team fired a final-round 284 to shoot up the leaderboard five spots and finish fifth at the John …