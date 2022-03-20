No. 19 Texas A&M women's golf team ties for fourth at MountainView Collegiate

TUCSON, Ariz. – The 19th-ranked Texas A&M women's golf team finished the MountainView Collegiate tied for fourth place with No. 50 Oklahoma after going 11-under 853 on Sunday at the MountainView Golf Club.

A&M junior Jennie Park led the pack, finishing tied for 10th at 6-under 210, followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t18; 3-under 213), Zoe Slaughter (t25; 1-under 215), Adela Cernousek (t35; 1-over 217) and Amber Park (t52; 7-over 223). Brooke Tyree (t25; 2-under 215) competed as an individual.

The Aggies will compete at the Liz Murphey Intercollegiate Friday-Sunday in Athens, Georgia.