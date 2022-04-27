The 17th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the NCAA regional held at the Vandebilt Legends Club in Franklin, Tennessee, on May 9-11, the NCAA announced Wednesday. Four teams from the 12-team event will advance with the top two individuals from non-advancing teams also qualifying for the NCAA Championships set for May 20-25 in Scottsdale, Arizona. A&M earned an at-large bid and is seeded third at the regional.
No. 17 Texas A&M women's golf team to play at Vanderbilt regional
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
