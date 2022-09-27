No. 17 Texas A&M men's golf team tops No. 13 Auburn at SEC Match Play

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. — Texas A&M sophomore Vishnu Sadagopan beat Auburn’s Brendon Valdes 1 up to clinch a 3-2 victory over No. 13 Auburn at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Preview on Tuesday at the Old Overton Club.

The Aggie men’s golf team also got victories from freshman Jaime Montojo and junior Daniel Rodrigues. Montojo lost the first two holes but rallied for a 5 and 4 win over Ryan Eshleman, while Rodrigues never trailed in a 3 and 2 victory over Carson Bacha.

Auburn’s Evan Vo topped A&M senior Sam Bennett 7 and 6, and J.M. Butler beat sophomore Phichaksn Maichon 3 and 2 in the other matches.

Auburn and A&M were seeded Nos. 3 and 4, respectively, after the stroke-play portion of the event Monday.