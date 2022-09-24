 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 17 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in SEC Match Play Preview beginning Sunday

The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the Southeastern Conference Match Play Preview on Sunday through Tuesday at the Old Overton Club in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The tournament features all 14 SEC teams competing in 54 holes of stroke play (36 on Sunday, 18 on Monday) followed by matches on Tuesday. The top two teams will play for the tournament title, while the other 12 teams will compete in an East vs. West competition.

A&M’s lineup will include graduate Sam Bennett, junior Daniel Rodrigues, sophomores Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan and freshman Jaime Montojo. The Aggies are paired with top-ranked Vanderbilt and No. 3 Florida and will tee off at 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

