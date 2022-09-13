 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 17 Aggie men's golf team wins Badger Invitational

MADISON, Wis. — The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team won the Badger Invitational going away Tuesday, shooting an 11-under 277 to finish 11 strokes ahead of the field at 20-under 556.

Host Wisconsin (279) finished second at 9-under followed by Illinois State (286) at 7 under, Nebraska (280) at 5 under and Purdue (279) at 3 under.

A&M’s William Paysse shot 5-under 67 to finish tied with Northern Illinois’ Ben Sluzas (66) for the individual title at 9-under 135. A&M’s Vishnu Sadagopan tied for seventh at 71–139 followed by teammates Michael Heidelbaugh (t-12th, 70–140), Daniel Rodrigues (t-16th, 69–142) and Sam Bennett (t-34th, 72–145).

The tournament was scheduled for three rounds but shortened to two when Sunday’s first round was canceled due to poor weather.

A&M will resume play at the Southeastern Conference Match Play Championship on Sept. 25-27 at Old Overton Club in Birmingham, Alabama.

