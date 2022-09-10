The 17th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will begin its 2022-23 season at the Badger Invitation on Sunday through Tuesday at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison, Wisconsin. A&M’s lineup will include reigning U.S. Amateur champion Sam Bennett, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Vishnu Sadagopan and Michael Heidelbaugh. Evan Myers, Jaime Montojo and Dallas Hankamer also will compete as individuals for the Aggies.
No. 17 A&M Aggie men's golf team to open season in Wisconsin on Sunday
