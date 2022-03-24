 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 16 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in 50th Liz Murphey Classic

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the 50th annual Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic on Friday through Sunday at the University of Georgia Golf Course in Athens, Georgia.

Seniors Hailee Cooper and Brooke Tyree, juniors Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Jennie Park and sophomore Zoe Slaughter will compete for A&M in the 15-team field beginning at 7:30 a.m. Friday. The tournament field will include No. 3 Wake Forest, No. 4 South Carolina, No. 11 Texas, No. 12 Alabama, No. 13 Southern California, No. 17 Arkansas, No. 22 Ole Miss, College of Charleston, Georgia, Georgia Southern, Houston, Louisville, Mercer, Mississippi State.

Jimbo Fisher Media Availability

