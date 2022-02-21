No. 16 Texas A&M women's golf team opens spring season at ICON Invitational

The 16th-ranked women’s golf team will open the spring season at 8 a.m. Monday at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club in Houston.
The two-day tournament will include Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State, Texas Tech and USC. The Aggies will be represented by Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree.
