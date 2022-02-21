 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 16 Texas A&M women's golf team opens spring season at ICON Invitational
0 Comments

No. 16 Texas A&M women's golf team opens spring season at ICON Invitational

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 16th-ranked women’s golf team will open the spring season at 8 a.m. Monday at the ICON Invitational at the Golf Club in Houston.

The two-day tournament will include Colorado, Houston, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Mississippi, North Texas, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Tennessee, Texas State, Texas Tech and USC. The Aggies will be represented by Adela Cernousek, Hailee Cooper, Jennie Park, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio and Brooke Tyree.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert