No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete at Maridoe Collegiate Invitational

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team will compete at the Maridoe Collegiate Invitational at the Maridoe Golf Club, starting Monday and running through Wednesday.

The tournament field includes, No. 3 Arizona State, No. 5 Texas, No. 7 Oklahoma, No. 8 Wake Forest, No. 9 Texas Tech, No. 21 SMU, No. 25 Liberty, Baylor, Florida Gulf Coast, Howard, North Texas, Ohio State, TCU and USC. All three days will be aired on the Golf Channel (Suddenlink, Ch. 44).

A&M will bring Walker Lee, Sam Bennett, Michael Heidelbaugh, Phichaksn Maichon and Vishnu Sadagopan. The Aggies will tee off at noon Monday and are paired with Arizona State and Texas.