No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team opens season

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team will start its season at the Marquette Intercollegiate at the Erin Hills Golf Course, starting Sunday and running through Tuesday in Erin, Wis.

The Aggies will be represented by Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, Daniel Rodrigues, Michael Heidelbaugh and Phichaksn Maichon. They will tee off at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on hole 10 with individuals from No. 25 Liberty and Marquette. Teams also in the tournament are No. 24 Notre Dame, East Tennessee State, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, South Florida, UC Davis, USC and Wisconsin.

A&M's Dallas Hankamer, William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan will also compete Sunday and Monday at the Washington Country Invitational at the Washington County Golf Course in Hartford, Wis.