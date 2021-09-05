 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team opens season
0 comments

No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team opens season

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team will start its season at the Marquette Intercollegiate at the Erin Hills Golf Course, starting Sunday and running through Tuesday in Erin, Wis.

The Aggies will be represented by Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, Daniel Rodrigues, Michael Heidelbaugh and Phichaksn Maichon. They will tee off at 10:40 a.m. Sunday on hole 10 with individuals from No. 25 Liberty and Marquette. Teams also in the tournament are No. 24 Notre Dame, East Tennessee State, Houston, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Ohio State, Purdue, South Florida, UC Davis, USC and Wisconsin.

A&M's Dallas Hankamer, William Paysse and Vishnu Sadagopan will also compete Sunday and Monday at the Washington Country Invitational at the Washington County Golf Course in Hartford, Wis.

Texas A&M University logo
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Kent State Postgame: Jimbo Fisher

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert