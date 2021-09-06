No. 16 Texas A&M men's golf team in 2nd place at Marquette Intercollegiate

HARTFORD, Wis. -- The 16th-ranked Texas A&M men's golf team shot 19-under 269 and are in second place after the second round of the Marquette Intercollegiate at Erin Hills on Monday.

A&M is three strokes behind South Florida and two strokes ahead of Purdue. Kansas and Liberty are tied for fourth at 16-under.

Walker Lee sits on top of the individual leaderboard at 11-under following a second round of 5-under 67. Michael Heidelbaugh shot 8-under 64 and is tied for ninth for the tournament, followed by Phichaksn Maichon (17th; 5-under 67), Sam Bennett (t-31st; 1-under 71) and Daniel Rodrigues (t-83rd; 7-over).

The Aggies close the tournament at 9:40 a.m. Tuesday and will be paired with Purdue and South Florida.

A&M is also competing at the Washington County Individual in nearby Hartford, Wisc. Dallas Hankamer finished tied for third at 10-under, followed by William Paysse tied for sixth at 7-under and Vishnu Sadagopan tied for 13th at 4-under.