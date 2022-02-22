 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No. 16 Aggie women's golf team finishes fifth at ICON Invitational
HUMBLE — The 16th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a final-round 280 to finish fifth at the 15-team ICON Invitational on Tuesday at the Golf Club of Houston.

Southern California won the team title at 39-under 825 after a final-round 274. Illinois was second at 24 under followed by Oklahoma State (19 under), Texas Tech (13 under) and A&M (5 under)

Jennie Park led the Aggies by tying for sixth at 7 under after a 68. A&M’s Adela Cernousek tied for 16th at 70–214, followed by Brooke Tyree (t-30th, 71–218), Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-30th, 71–218) and Hailee Cooper (t-68th, 77–229). USC’s Amari Avery won the individual title at 15-under 201 after a 65.

A&M will play in the Clover Cup on March 10-13 in Mesa, Arizona.

