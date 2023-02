The 15th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will open play at the Southern Highlands Collegiate on Sunday at Southern Highlands Golf Club.

A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Jaime Montojo, and Dallas Hankamer.

The tournament field includes No. 4 North Carolina, No. 7 Illinois, No. 8 Georgia Tech, No. 9 Oklahoma, No. 11 Florida, No. 14 Pepperdine, No. 16 Texas and No. 25 San Diego State.

The event will include rounds on Monday and Tuesday.