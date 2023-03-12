LAFAYETTE, La. — The No. 15 A&M men’s golf team will hope to repeat as winners when it competes in the Louisiana Classic at Oakbourne Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.

The Aggies won last year’s Louisiana Classic with a 47-under, 817 and won by 12 strokes.

Last year’s individual winner Sam Bennett is back and will be joined by teammates William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues, Walker Lee, Jaime Montojo and Vishnu Sadagopan. Phichaksn Maichon will compete as an individual.

The Aggies will compete against Little Rock, LSU, SMU, New Mexico State, Michigan, Sam Houston, Illinois State, Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Texas State, Louisiana, Denver and New Orleans.

The tournament will start at 8 a.m. on Monday with a shotgun start. The Aggies will start at holes 1,2,3 and 13 and will play two rounds on Monday.