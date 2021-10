The 14th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will compete in the Jim West Challenge on Sunday and Monday at the Kissing Tree Golf Club in San Marcos. A&M’s lineup will include Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Zoe Slaughter, Adela Cernousek, Jennie Park and Hailee Cooper. The event will open with 36 holes at 8:30 a.m. Sunday followed by a final 18 on Monday.