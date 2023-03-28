PALM CITY, Fla. — The 14th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team shot a final-round 5-under 279 to finish sixth at the Valspar Collegiate Invitational at the Floridian National Golf Club.

North Carolina shot 272 to win by six strokes at 27-under 825 followed by Texas Tech (21 under), Texas (15 under), Ohio State and Florida State (13 under) and A&M and Arizona State (9 under).

Daniel Rodrigues led A&M individually with a tie for 20th at 71–210 followed by Vishnu Sadagopan (t-26th, 64–211), Sam Bennett (t-33rd, 73–213), William Paysse (t-42nd, 72–215) and Jamie Montojo (t-61st, 72–219). Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won the individual title by a stroke at 11-under 202.