PALM CITY, Fla. — The 14th-ranked A&M men's golf team will play its final regular season road tournament Monday and Tuesday at the Floridian National Golf Club.

Sam Bennett, William Paysse, Jaime Montojo, Daniel Rodrigues and Vishnu Sadagopan will compete for the Aggies. Michael Heidelbaugh will compete as an individual.

Arizona State, Texas Tech, North Carolina, Florida State, Pepperdine, Texas, Georgia Southern, Northwestern, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Duke, Houston, Marquette, Minnesota and Lamar make up the rest of the field.

The tournament features two rounds on Monday followed by one final round on Tuesday. Both days will start at 7:30 a.m.