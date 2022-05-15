No. 12 Texas A&M men's golf team to host NCAA Regional beginning Monday

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 54-hole NCAA Bryan Regional on Monday through Wednesday at Traditions Club. Admission is free.

No. 6 Pepperdine is the 13-team regional’s top seed followed by A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern. Individuals from Alabama, Incarnate Word, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston, TCU and Texas State will round out the 75-player field.

The top five teams and two individual not on an advancing team qualify for the NCAA Championships set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon. Bennett recently was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the year, and Lee made the All-SEC second team.

A&M will tee off the first round at 7:30 a.m. paired with Pepperdine and Georgia.