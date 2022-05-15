 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 12 Texas A&M men's golf team to host NCAA Regional beginning Monday

  • 0

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will host the 54-hole NCAA Bryan Regional on Monday through Wednesday at Traditions Club. Admission is free.

No. 6 Pepperdine is the 13-team regional’s top seed followed by A&M, No. 13 Georgia, No. 19 Tennessee, Kansas, Arizona, Michigan State, SMU, Boise State, Oregon State, Colorado State, Southeastern Louisiana and Texas Southern. Individuals from Alabama, Incarnate Word, Loyola Marymount, New Mexico State, Prairie View A&M, Sam Houston, TCU and Texas State will round out the 75-player field.

The top five teams and two individual not on an advancing team qualify for the NCAA Championships set for May 27-June 1 at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon. Bennett recently was named the Southeastern Conference men’s golfer of the year, and Lee made the All-SEC second team.

A&M will tee off the first round at 7:30 a.m. paired with Pepperdine and Georgia.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

A&M women in fourth after 18 holes

FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Fifteenth-ranked Texas A&M, led by junior Jennie Park’s 3-under 69, is in fourth place at the Franklin Regional of the N…

A&M women open play in NCAA tourney

The 15th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the NCAA tournament Monday in the 14-team Franklin (Tenn.) Regional. The Agg…

Watch Now: Related Video

Mississippi State Postgame: Ryan Targac

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert