No. 12 Aggie men's golf team to open play at NCAA Championship on Friday

The 12th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will open play at the NCAA Championship on Friday at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

A&M’s lineup will include Sam Bennett, Walker Lee, William Paysse, Daniel Rodrigues and Phichaksn Maichon.

The tournament will open with four rounds of stroke play that features a cut to the top 15 teams after the third round. The top eight teams after stroke play advance to the match-play portion of the event with quarterfinals and semifinals on Tuesday and the championship match Wednesday.

