No. 11 Texas A&M women's golf team to compete in SEC Championship beginning Wednesday

The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will open play in the Southeastern Conference Championship beginning Wednesday at the par-72, 6,331-yard Greystone Golf and Country Club in Hoover, Alabama.

A&M’s starting lineup will include Hailee Cooper, Adela Cernousek, Blanca Fernández García-Poggio, Jennie Park and Zoe Slaughter with Brooke Tyree serving as an alternate. Each of the Aggies’ starters has at least one top-10 finish this season. Cooper closed out the regular season with back-to-back top-five performances.

The SEC tournament will feature three rounds of stroke play over the first three days with the top eight teams advancing to match play on Saturday and Sunday.

A&M went 23-5 against other SEC teams this season when competing in the same tournament.

