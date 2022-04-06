No. 11 Aggie women's golf team ties for third at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team tied for third, and senior Hailee Cooper tied for fourth at the Silverado Showdown on Wednesday.

No. 5 San Jose State shot a final-round 293 to win the team title at 6-over 870 followed by No. 2 Oregon (287–872), A&M (294–880) and Arizona (291–880) and No. 12 Southern California (290–887) in the 16-team event.

Cooper shot a final-round 72 and finished at 2-under 214 for fourth. Arizona State’s Alessandra Fanali won the individual title at 69–209.

A&M’s Adela Cernousek tied for 20th at 72–221 followed by Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-23rd, 75–147), Zoe Slaughter (t-39th, 75–226) and Jennie Park (t-57th, 76–230).