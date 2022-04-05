No. 11 Aggie women's golf team closes in on second place at Silverado Showdown

NAPA, Calif. — The 11th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team remained in third place but drew within a stroke of second during the second round of the 16-team Silverado Showdown on Tuesday.

No. 5 San Jose State retained its lead at 290–577 followed by No. 2 Oregon (297–585) and A&M (292–586). Arizona was in fourth at 292–589 with Northwestern (293–593) in fifth.

A&M’s Hailee Cooper was tied for third individually at 73–142 followed by teammates Blanca Fernández García-Poggio (t-12th, 75–147), Adela Cernousek (t-25th, 74–149), Zoe Slaughter (t-39th, 73–151) and Jennie Park (t-56th, 72–154). San Jose State’s Antonia Malate shot 68 and leads by three strokes at 7-under 137.

The third and final round will start at 10 a.m. Wednesday for A&M.