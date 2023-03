The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team will play in the Clover Cup on Friday through Sunday at Long Bow Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

The Aggies are coming off a school-record performance at the ICON Invitational at the Houston Golf Club where they won at 34-under 830. Zoe Slaughter also won the individual title at 18-under 198. Both totals were school records.