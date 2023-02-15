The 10th-ranked Texas A&M men’s golf team will compete in the 46th annual John A. Burns Intercollegiate on Thursday through Saturday at the Ocean Course at Hōkūala in Lihu’e, Hawaii. The Aggies’ lineup will include Sam Bennett, Daniel Rodrigues, Phichaksn Maichon, Jamie Montojo and Michael Heidelbaugh
No. 10 Texas A&M men's golf team to compete in Burns Intercollegiate
