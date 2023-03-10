MESA, Ariz. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team shot a first-round 5-under 283 to take a one-stroke lead at the Clover Cup on Friday at Longbow Golf Club.

New Mexico followed at 4 under with Clemson at 3 under, Georgia at 1 over and Tennessee in fifth at 8 over.

A&M’s Lana Calibuso-Kwee shot a 3-under 69 and is in a six-way tie for first place. Adela Cernousek is in seventh at 70 followed by teammates Hailee Cooper (t-12th, 72), Zoe Slaughter (t-12th, 72) and Jennie Park (t-20th, 73).

A&M will begin the second round at 10:40 a.m. Saturday. The final round is Sunday.