MESA, Ariz. — The 10th-ranked Texas A&M women’s golf team won the 2023 Clover Cup on Sunday by 15 strokes at the Longbow Golf Club.

The Aggies shot a 23-under 841 which is the program’s second lowest 54-hole score in program history behind only last week’s 34-under 830 at the ICON Invitational. Sunday’s win marked the first back-to-back tournament wins for the Aggies since 2014-15.

Zoe Slaughter led A&M with a 9-under 207 for a third-place finish followed by Adela Cernousek (t-sixth, -5, 211), Jennie Park (t-seventh, -4, 212), Hailee Cooper (t-13, -1, 215) and Lana Calibuso-Kwee (t-16, E, 216).

Next up for A&M is the Liz Murphey Collegiate Classic in Athens, Georgia starting on Friday, March 24.